Kasich: ‘People Don’t Want’ Republicans ‘Extremes’ on Abortion, Guns

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believes Americans are rejecting Republicans’ “extremes” on guns and abortion.

Mitchell said, “Let me ask you about abortion because this Texas ruling and now the partially overturned, but partially upheld, creating major hurdles for anyone who wants to get that abortion pill. You have to go to a doctor’s office in your first seven weeks. You have to take it in front of the physician, try getting a doctor’s appointment quickly, you know, and you’re pregnant, and you may have to travel. So this all is really tricky in terms of not ordering it by mail across state lines.”

Kasich said, “Yeah, I think, Andrea, what this gets down to is people are not for either extreme they’re for none mostly, and they’re not for the last trimester. So I think that there’s a good possibility of trying to reach some kind of a reasonable compromise that would make most people in the country feel as though it’s not perfect, but it is how they need to resolve this issue.”

He continued, “I think people are becoming very aware of the fact that the first flash of this was Kansas, right? Who would think Kansas would have rejected very tough abortion laws? So it’s really telling you that people don’t want to operate on the extremes. They want to operate somewhere in the middle, probably closer to the front than into the back, and the party’s got to figure that out the same way they’ve got to figure out guns.”

Kasich added, “I give credit to Governor Lee down in Tennessee, who’s now coming out for red flag laws. The gun issue is another thing that just simply isn’t working for Republicans.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN