Pence: Republican Primary Voters Will Choose Someone ‘Better’ Than Trump in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday on FNC’s “The Story” that he believes Republican primary voters will make “better choices” than nominating former President Donald Trump for the 2024 election.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “So when the former president announced that he was going to get in the race, you said then that you believed that the American voter would have better choices than him. This is the latest polling, Donald Trump at 54%, DeSantis at 24. You are at 6% and on down the line here. What do you think about the fact that his numbers are so strong right now, sir?”

Pence said, “Look, it’s early in this process. I do think we’ll have better choices. I think nobody could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 other than Donald Trump. But I think come 2024, our party will choose the right standard bearer to meet this moment, to strengthen America at home and abroad. And my family and I continue to reflect on what role we might play in that. And I promise to keep you informed of any decisions we make.”

MacCallum asked, “Do you think that his legal challenges should or will disqualify him from running in 2024?”

Pence said, “Look, at the end of the day, I’d rather we leave these decisions to voters. Let’s bring the American people the truth, let’s talk about the record, let’s talk about a vision for the future. But I just trust Republican primary voters. I trust the American people to choose the right leadership for America. They’ve done it again and again. I’m confident we’ll do it again in 2024.”

