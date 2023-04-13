TN Rep. Justin Jones: Tennessee Republicans Want to ‘Reenact the Civil War’

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the Republicans in the State House want to “reenact the Civil War.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The Tennessee Holler published today, released today, some audio from Republican state legislators meeting and getting mad at each other. What was your response to that? What do you think was important from that leaked audio?”

Jones said, “It was very, just surreal to hear that, to hear the commentary and to realize that for them, they really are reenacting the Civil War. You heard Representative Cepicky say, you know, ‘We need to come hard against them, you know, because if we don’t, Tennessee will fall, and the southeast will fall, and the left will take over.’ And he said, you know, ‘I hate that I have to see, you know, Jones in these sacred halls with the greats of Tennessee stood.’ So you hear this mentality that is very extreme and very alarming. I mean, we’re dealing with people who want to reenact the Civil War, who don’t believe someone, you know, like me or Representative Pearson, young black lawmakers, even deserve to be in the legislature.”

He added, “It is very extreme mentality going on over there, and it’s very troubling.”

