GOP Rep. Nehls: We Caught Alleged Pentagon Leaker Quickly, But Still Can’t Find Dobbs Leaker

On Thursday’s broadcast of OANN’s “Real America,” Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) stated that the Pentagon leaker should not have shared classified information and contrasted how quickly the suspected Pentagon leaker was caught by the media and law enforcement with the fact that the person who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision last year still hasn’t been identified.

Nehls said, “[L]ook at the FBI, how fast they identified this young 21-year-old. They go out there and get him. They capture him, make sure the media sees [them] arrest him…what about the leaker there at the Supreme Court? No luck there, right? … And you saw this guy, they arrested him, he’s walking backwards like he’s a terrorist and he’s got a red pair of shorts on. He didn’t look like he was trying to hide, was he?”

He added, “We’ve got to have that security. We’ve got to have an intel. community that is tight-lipped, you don’t share those documents, if they’re classified, if they’re secret, don’t share them. This young man made a big, big mistake. I don’t know what his intent was, but hopefully, we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

