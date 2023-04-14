Maher: We’ve Gone from Title IX Giving Women an Equal Shot to ‘Let’s Put a Male in the Swimming Pool with the Women’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Title IX was a “major” feminist event because it finally enshrined equal access to sports for women into law, and now allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports is yet another example “where wokeness is the opposite of what I grew up [with] as liberalism.” Because it’s a shift from ensuring women have the same opportunities to compete in sports as men to “let’s put a male in the swimming pool with the women.”

Maher said, “Wasn’t that the point of Title IX? Title IX in the early ’70s was something that was — it was a major event in feminism that we finally have this law that says that colleges — and I think high schools too — but definitely colleges, women’s sports have to be…equal to men’s sports…and this led to the WNBA and lots of other stuff. This seems to be the opposite of that. It seems to me, [there are] so many instances I think where wokeness is the opposite of what I grew up [with] as liberalism. Liberalism was, let’s give the women an equal shot, this is let’s put a male in the swimming pool with the women. I don’t get it.”

