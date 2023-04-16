Dem Sen. Kelly: American Needs ‘Serious Change’ on Gun Laws

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that American need to make “serious change” in our gun laws because “we have some of the highest levels of gun violence.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “I want to start on this issue. Our viewers remember, of course, that your wife, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was critically wounded in a shooting. You’ve made gun safety a primary issue. Your colleague said to me recently that someone is dying within the soul of this nation. Do you think America is numb to gun violence?”

Kelly said, “I don’t think we’re numb to it, and it’s really heartbreaking to see moms across the country terrified about sending their kids to school. I mean, it’s not the country we should live in. I have a 2-year-old granddaughter and in her preschool she’s already gone through one lockdown. She’s 2, she doesn’t know what it was, but, I mean, if we don’t make some serious change this is going to be her experience growing up. We have some of the most permissive gun laws in the world and we have some of the highest levels of gun violence. We passed this bipartisan Safer Communities Act, it is a step in the right direction, but it’s only one step and there is more we can do. ”

