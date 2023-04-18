Ray Kelly: We Haven’t Done Enough to Stop Chinese Spying and We’ll Be Plagued with It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, who also served as Commissioner of the U.S. Customs Service and Under Secretary for enforcement at the U.S. Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton, commented on the arrest of individuals associated with a Chinese police station in New York City by saying that the issue of Chinese espionage in America is one that “we have not paid nearly enough attention to and we are going to be plagued with” and that China will keep spying “until we stop them, and it doesn’t look like we’re going to stop anytime soon.”

Kelly stated [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] that he believes the police station was there for some time, including during his tenure as Commissioner of the NYPD.

He added, “But think about this, we have about 250,000 students from China in this country now. Do we think some of them may be agents of the government? Of course. So, this is a huge problem that we have not paid nearly enough attention to and we are going to be plagued with this, because the nerve that they have. This is right in your face. I think the FBI put down another similar operation in Houston about a year ago. So, they’re doing it, and until we stop them, and it doesn’t look like we’re going to stop anytime soon.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett