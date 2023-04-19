Comer: Afghanistan IG Saying He’s Stonewalled and Doesn’t Know Where any Money Went Shows We ‘Probably’ Are Funding the Taliban

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to testimony from Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction John Sopko that he can’t ensure American tax dollars are funding the Taliban and that the Biden administration has stonewalled him by stating that these facts indicate that tax dollars are probably going to the Taliban.

Comer said, “We’re trying to make it known to the American people that this is the least transparent administration in the history of our country. This administration continues to waste taxpayer dollars to the [tune] of hundreds of billions of dollars. I don’t think very many Americans realize we’ve spent $8 billion in Afghanistan this year. And what we learned from the hearing today is the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, he cannot guarantee that 100% of that did not go to the Taliban. He doesn’t know where a penny of that went. … And the fact that this administration — whether it be the Department of Defense, the Department of State, or the White House — continues to block the inspector generals from having access to where the taxpayer dollars are being spent says a lot. It says [it] probably is going to the Taliban.”

