Gretchen Carlson: Fox News Is ‘Actually a Threat to American Democracy’

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” her former employer was a danger to democracy while discussing FNC’s settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Anchor Anderson Cooper said, “When you saw some of those documents that, through discovery, Dominion got, in which what folks were saying on air and what they were saying privately in text messages to each other. Did that, the difference between what was being said and what they were actually believing, Tucker Carlson, saying he hated Donald Trump and clearly not saying that on air, did that surprise you? Now look, I think that even Rupert Murdoch said that it was all about making sure that they were in the green and keeping things, you know, making money for them?”

Carlson said, “No. Look, I think that even Rupert Murdoch said it was all about making sure they were in the green and keeping things making money for them. I think it’s a travesty Because I think it’s actually a threat to American democracy to promote that kind of misinformation. Let me be clear. There is a huge difference between espousing conservative viewpoints and having an intellectual conversation between conservatives and liberals, which I think is very important. There’s a huge difference between that and telling lies to the American public, and that’s where we have now become in the evolution of Fox News, at least with regard to the 2020 election and January 6.”

