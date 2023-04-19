Patti LuPone: No Difference Between America’s Christian Right, the Taliban

Actress Patti LuPone said Tuesday ABC’s “The View” that she didn’t see a difference between America’s Christian right and the Taliban.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “You’ve been very outspoken about your disdain for Donald Trump. Just out of curiosity, what was your reaction to him getting arrested?”

LuPone said, “It’s just not enough.”

She continued, “I’m so upset about the fact is there’s no push back when he lies. I would like someone to come forward and say, yes, we cried. Or if the police at the courthouse didn’t cry go, what’s he talking about? He’s lying to you. We did not cry. But there’s no push back. So we listen to this stuff he spews every single day and it becomes part of our daily lives.”

Navarro said, “And DeSantis and the LGBTQ?”

LuPone said, “That is extremely upsetting. These are human beings. I could cry. They’re not harming anybody.”

She continued, “I’ve said this before, I’m going to get in trouble, but I have said this before, and it’s been in print, I don’t know what the difference between our Christian right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You’re not the only person who’s said that.”

LuPone said, “I just don’t know what the difference is. What’s happening in this country now in the name of religion it’s so dangerous. It’s not this country. It’s not America.”

