Kellyanne Conway: DeSantis ‘Spends Way too Much Time on the Culture Wars’

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spent “way too much time on the culture wars.”

Conway said, “President Trump is pulling away out there as full-time job campaigning for president. He has announced filed paperwork five-plus months ago. If you want to win, you have to play. So many others are supposedly running. Ron DeSantis has a huge war chest. He has done a great job as governor of Florida. He has lots of time to have a splashy announcement, hired consultants, maybe right people, maybe not. But he’s wasted five and a half months. I think we’ll look at the period of time between November and May – six months, and say, ‘What in the world happened?’ DeSantis and Trump flipped places within the polls.”

She added, “He spends way too much time on the culture wars, and that begins with Disney and includes many other things. Woke is important, but you can’t have that as a replacement for a bold, growth-centric economic plan. I think DeSantis should have policy people flying into Tallahassee the last six months and laying out what they saw a great tax plan, energy plan, education plan, crime plan. He hasn’t done that.”

