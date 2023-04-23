Asa Hutchinson: DeSantis ‘Is Getting it Wrong on Disney’

Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was “getting it wrong on Disney.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “You could be facing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. You have been critical about him getting involved as a conservative in direct corporate affairs and business as he has with Disney there in Florida.”

Hutchinson said, “Well, I don’t believe if you’re on the left or the right of the political spectrum that government should not be telling business what they can and cannot do in terms of speech. And however you describe it, it appears to me that the governor did not like what Disney was doing in terms of what they were saying and exercising speech so they’re being punished. Now you know those special privileges go to different businesses in Florida. I let the legislature handle that. But I think it is important that we make sure that we don’t become heavy handed in government to punish those that are creating jobs for Americans and creating income and growing the private sector. That is not what republicanism is about. That’s not what a conservative is about. So those are fine distinctions, but it is important that we talk about freedom and the free enterprise system. That is what I have supported through my career and not government telling business what they can and cannot do.”

Bream asked, “Do you agree then that Ron DeSantis is getting it wrong on Disney?”

Hutchinson said, “I think he is getting it wrong on Disney.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN