Comer: There’s Not Going to Be Anybody Left for a Biden Christmas Picture if the DOJ Did Its Job

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, suggested jail time was warranted for the Biden family’s alleged misdeeds.

He told host Maria Bartiromo the Department of Justice was not doing its job investigating the Biden family.

“So, the lawyers for Hunter Biden meeting with the DOJ this upcoming week,” Bartiromo said. “Do you expect Hunter Biden to get indicted? Do you expect other family members to have a target on their back or not? Or will this DOJ just ignore it all?”

“Well, they’re in a pickle here, especially now with the IRS whistleblower,” Comer replied. “I mean, there’s no rhyme or reason why Hunter Biden shouldn’t have been indicted years ago, even before the last presidential election. But one of the challenges that I have learned that the Department of J[ustice], if there are any legitimate, serious people left in the DOJ that are really trying to do the right thing, is, what do you do with this many family members of the president?”

“I mean, there’s not going to be anybody left for a Christmas picture if the DOJ did their job and went in there and indicted everyone that has any type of fingerprints involved in this influence peddling scheme,” he continued. “I mean, it’s the entire family.”

