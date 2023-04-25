Ex-Tucker Producer Grossberg: Carlson Would Tell Lawmakers Come on the Show or ‘We Will Destroy You’

Former Fox News producer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Abby Grossberg said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson would tell lawmakers if “you don’t come on the show, we will destroy you.”

Grossberg is suing Fox News for discrimination.

Grossberg said, “When I got to Tucker, it was different. As the texts came out revealed my suspicions, he was looking for ratings bait purely and was looking for power. It was a combination of ratings and power and manipulating the audience and manipulating the political system.”

She continued, “There was an aspect of I can pick who the House Speaker is. I can pick who the president of the United States is or who the Republican candidate is going to be. And I thought that was really dangerous and didn’t want that kind of power. I didn’t want to have Senate candidates calling me and being very upset. Are you going to destroy our whole campaign tonight? Because he could do that. And he would call and tell them that, that if you don’t participate or you don’t come on the show, we will destroy you. And I was told to tell that to congressmen sometimes. And I didn’t. How can I? That was disrespectful. So, in addition to the misogyny and the sexism and the antisemitism, there was also just this sort of moral growth with me where I reached a breaking point because of all of those things, and I literally did not want to do it anymore. It felt disgusting. I stopped watching news when I came home. I didn’t watch anything. I just didn’t want to because I was so depressed and disillusioned by the entire media system because of Tucker Carlson.”

