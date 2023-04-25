GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: Biden Opposed Debt Ceiling Hike Without Fiscal Changes in 2004, But He’s Moved Far Left Since

On Monday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast, House Majority Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) noted that President Joe Biden rejected debt ceiling increases without fiscal changes in the past, but since then, “his party has moved drastically to the left. Joe Biden has also moved to the left to reflect his own party.”

Reschenthaler stated, [relevant remarks begin around 8:30] “[R]emember, Biden has voted four or five times to raise the debt ceiling with spending reforms. He’s on record in 2004 saying he would only vote for a debt ceiling increase if we had spending reform measures attached to it. The difference here is that his party has moved drastically to the left. Joe Biden has also moved to the left to reflect his own party. But he’s got to remember what he has done in the past and what’s right for the economy and the American people.”

In 2004, Biden said that while he missed a vote to raise the debt ceiling, had he been present, he “would have cast a symbolic vote against an extension of the debt limit. Today’s fiscal mess, the transformation of historic surpluses into record deficits, is not an accident. It is the inevitable outcome of policies that consistently ignored evidence and experience. … My symbolic vote against raising the debt limit would have been a protest of the policies that have brought us to this point, and a demand that we change course.”

