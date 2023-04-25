Manchin: I’ll ‘Vote to Repeal’ Inflation Reduction Act if Biden Doesn’t Change

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused the Biden administration of violating the law on the energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and said that if the administration continues to “liberalize” the bill and refuses to change and follow the law, he will “vote to repeal my own bill.”

Manchin said, “This was energy security, and you have not heard the word energy security out of their mouth since it was passed. It’s all about environment.”

He added that while American energy production has increased, we do need domestic energy production to get to a higher level, and “We can get there, but they have to basically commit themselves. Let me make it very clear: If this administration does not honor what it said it would do and basically continue[s] to liberalize that, where $384 billion is what we’re supposed to invest over ten years and they blow that out of the water and it’s six or seven or eight hundred, I will do everything I can in my power to prevent that from happening. And if they don’t change, then I would vote to repeal my own bill.”

