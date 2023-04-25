Trump: ‘Shocked,’ ‘Surprised’ by Tucker Firing — ‘A Very Good Person, a Very Good Man’

During an interview that aired on Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” former President Donald Trump said he was shocked by Fox News Channel’s decision to part ways with Tucker Carlson.

Trump said he also was surprised by Fox News opting to settle with Dominion but also raised the possibility Carlson walked away from FNC because he was not afforded free rein.

“Well, I’m shocked,” he said. “I’m surprised. He’s a very good person, a very good man, very talented, as you know. And he had very high ratings … I don’t if it was voluntary or was somebody fired. But I think Tucker has been terrific, especially over the last year or so. He’s been terrific to me.”

“I was surprised they made a settlement on that case,” Trump added. “That was a case should easily be won, and they made a settlement. Look, you’ll have to ask them. I’m not representing them at all by any means. But the Tucker situation — look, you don’t know if it was a firing. Maybe he left because he wasn’t being given his free rein. He wants free rein, maybe. But I was surprised by it.”

