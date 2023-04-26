Hawley: FBI Needs to Locate 85,000 Missing Migrant Kids, Investigate DHS and HHS

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) stated that the FBI needs to be involved in locating the 85,000 migrant children that the federal government has lost track of and that the FBI should investigate the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services over their handling of migrant children.

Hawley said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “This is criminal. … That’s what I said to Alejandro Mayorkas last week when I questioned him on this. And I say just say this, at this point, the FBI needs to be involved. They need to go find every single one of these kids — 85,000 or more — who are lost. The FBI needs to find them. We need to have an investigation by the FBI into the Homeland Security Department, into HHS to figure out who is facilitating these smuggling rings, are they deliberately not doing their job, are they deliberately or negligently turning these kids over to smugglers? We need to find out. The FBI needs to get on it and launch a full-scale investigation right now. We’re looking at the biggest child smuggling ring and the biggest child labor ring in American history, and this administration is responsible for it.”

