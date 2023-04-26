MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: White Supremacists ‘Often DVRed’ Tucker Carlson

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson was “often DVRed” by white supremacists.

Wallace said, “This is what drove Murdoch, but in terms of why it’s, I think, an interesting story in covering the current threat of domestic violent extremism, it’s because of what he revealed there’s such an appetite for, and I want to show some of that specifically about white supremacy.”

During a clip montage of his FNC show, Carlson said, “The press and the Democratic Party have a new label for anybody they disagree with white nationalists. I’m not sure what white power is. I don’t even know what white nationalist means. White supremacy that is the problem, this is a hoax. How is it white supremacy? That’s not white supremacy. Can somebody tell me in very clear language what a white supremacist is? White nationalism let’s be literal for a minute, what is that? What is white supremacy? We still don’t know despite fervent and sincere efforts to find out. So again, what is a white supremacist?”

Wallace said, “So, you know, everyone that watched Tucker Carlson’s show is not a white supremacist, but I’m sure that among the white supremacist viewing habits, Tucker Carlson was often DVRed.”

She added, “It matters because a show watched by just 3 million people sets the agenda for the entire party. Tucker cast the speaker, right Matt Gaetz and all these others are saying, Tucker is telling them what to ask for. ‘Dude, I’ve got nothing left to ask, I’ve got everything you told me to ask.’ It truly is a media-run state on the right in America.”

