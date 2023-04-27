Sanders: We’ll ‘Have to Work with’ China, Russia ‘to Save the Planet’ on Climate

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that “there is no issue more important” than combatting climate change, stated that we will have to move away from fossil fuels, and said that “You’ve got to work with China,” and “You’re going to have to work with Russia if we’re going to save the planet.”

Sanders said, “Chris, let us be as clear as we can be, when we talk about climate change as an existential threat, those are just not idle words. This is what the scientific community is telling us. And if we don’t get our act together and move to clean energy and transform our energy system away from fossil fuel, I really fear so much and worry so much about the kind of planet we’re leaving to our kids and our grandchildren. And the problem is this is not just an American issue. You’ve got to work with China, who are the major emitters of carbon. Guess what? You’re going to have to work with Russia if we’re going to save the planet. … We’ve got to lead this world. This ain’t an easy issue, but there is no issue more important.”

