West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Jumps Into Senate Race to Take on Manchin

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Tonight” that he was launching a U.S. Senate bid for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) seat.

Anchor Brian Kilmeade said, “What was the major reason you decided now is the time to run?”

Justice said, “It’s time for the Republicans to take control of the Senate.”

Kilmeade said, “Not only do you own multiple businesses, multiple jobs, including coaching high school basketball, girls, you’re managing to raise your dog on camera. Baby Dog is a constant presence. Will baby dog be making the trip to Washington should you need to go back and forth?”

Justice said, “Well, absolutely, absolutely. If I’m there, Baby Dog will be there.”

Kilmeade said, “You got a 66% approval rating. Head-to-head you beat Joe Manchin by 20-30 points.”

He added, “Manchin said I’m laser focused on my job, lowering healthcare, everything else, shoring up American security and energy, getting our fiscal house in order, but make no mistake, I will win any race I enter. Your answer to Joe Manchin?

Justice said, “Oh, I think, you know, that’s a typical political response and everything.”

He added, “I just think that at the end of the day, you know, my record stands for itself.”

