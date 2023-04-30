Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Ron DeSantis Really Lost It’ on Disney

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) “lost it” on his disagreements with the Walt Disney Company.

Host Chuck Todd said, “Let me ask you about the Disney with Ron DeSantis. On one hand, I’m sure you agree with pushing back on Disney the way DeSantis has rhetorically, but is there a point when you think it’s too much to use government to punish business?”

Ramaswamy said, “Here’s where Ron DeSantis really lost it here, he’s gone on the wrong path. He claimed, and this part actually sounded good to me. Disney should have never had crony capitalist lobbying in the first place. Here’s the part he didn’t mention. One of those crony capitalist privileges and the most relevant one was codified into law by none other than Ron DeSantis in 2021. So Florida passed this political anti-discrimination statute which I applauded at the time, which if you operated streaming companies like Disney does that you can’t discriminate. They wrote a last-minute exemption for anyone who operates a theme park more than 25 acres in the state of Florida. That’s crony capitalism and the irony is Ron DeSantis who is rolling that back was the one who actually passed that into law for the case of Disney. So I think that undermines the credibility of his crusade. I prefer to get to root causes rather than do political stunts.”

