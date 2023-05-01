Blinken: ‘At Some Point,’ We’ll Stop Russia from Taking Americans, Working to Ensure ‘Strong Consequences’

During an interview on Monday with Fox News State Department Correspondent Benjamin Hall aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that “at some point,” American measures will stop Russia from taking Americans and “we’re working with other countries to build an even stronger coalition to make sure that there are strong consequences for any country that engages in these practices.”

Hall asked, “We have seen a number of Americans who are being held by the Russians, and, yet, it seems to me that they aren’t really facing any repercussions for doing so. I know there are some sanctions in place because of it, but there isn’t any message going to the Russians that if they take Americans, there will be severe consequences. What would you say to that? How do we do more to stop Russia’s — the Russians taking Americans?”

Blinken answered, “We’ve taken a number of measures, including sanctions across the years and across cases. But I think what you’re seeing, again, is maybe the biggest sanction of all, is to further Russia’s isolation, an isolation that began when they invaded Ukraine–.”

Hall then cut in to say, “But that hasn’t stopped them from taking Americans.”

Blinken responded, “Well, at some point, along with the isolation, along with measures that we can take, that others can take, and, by the way, we’re working with other countries to build an even stronger coalition to make sure that there are strong consequences for any country that engages in these practices.”

