Glaude: Trumpism Is Using ‘Hatred and Grievance and Fear’ to Rally White Voters

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the ideology behind Trumpism is “appealing to hatred and grievance and fear, to excite” white voters.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Republicans are now pro authoritarian tool book party. They are trying to work out who their leader is. But and it is interesting though that only Trump ask do these things and not loose support among his base. I’m sure DeSantis is thinking that Trump does all these things and his numbers are solid, why are mine collapsing?”

Glaude said, “I think that that is the question. I mean, as long as we don’t interrogate the fundamental move that is at the heart of Trumpism and that is there is this idea that there are more white voters who are not voting, who we need to appeal to and the way that we get them to the polls is appealing to hatred and grievance and fear, to excite them to come to the polls. Trump has made political hay of that as it were. And as long as that is the strategy, people are trying to figure out how they can do that, we’re in trouble. So DeSantis can’t do it. Maybe Glenn Youngkin might be able to do it. But if they are still trying to do that, that is activate those voters that are disinfected by way of an appeal to hatred, fear and grievance, we’re still in trouble. Because they are doing that very thing. And that is the heart of the problem.”

