Cotton: Smears Against Thomas Are Part of Campaign Against Court Dating Back to Garland Allowing Protests Outside Justices’ Homes

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that the attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are part of an ongoing campaign against the Supreme Court that dates back to Attorney General Merrick Garland refusing to prosecute people violating federal law by protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of the leak of the Dobbs decision.

Cotton said, “Clarence Thomas is a great American. He’s a kind-hearted, generous soul, and as the stories about him make clear, he complied with all relevant laws and ethics rules. This is just another effort to smear Clarence Thomas.”

Cotton also pointed out that Justice Sonia Sotomayor took “a big book advance and then [ruled] in her publisher’s case. There’s no allegation that Clarence Thomas’ friend Harlan Crow even had any cases before the Supreme Court.”

He added, “They believe the Supreme Court belongs to the left. It’s one of the few center-right institutions in America today and they have a campaign to delegitimize it. It’s not just Clarence Thomas. Almost every conservative justice has had a left-wing smear published about them in the last month in the left-wing media. Brett Kavanaugh is being criticized for going to a Christmas party. This is just a replay of what you saw last year, Laura. Remember, after the Dobbs opinion leaked, you had Democratic street militias violating the law outside of the homes of conservative justices. That all culminated with a Democratic hitman traveling from California to try to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh. What did the Attorney General, Merrick Garland do? He ordered U.S. Marshals not to arrest these people who were plainly violating federal law because they want to intimidate the court.”

