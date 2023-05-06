Brooks: Biden Will Relent and Negotiate on Debt Ceiling — We Have Deficits ‘Fueling Inflation’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Joe Biden will change course and negotiate over raising the debt ceiling, and that while he doesn’t think there should be conditions attached to raising the debt ceiling, “the Republicans are right that we’ve put on a big spending binge over the last five years” and “our deficits are way too high right now. They’re fueling inflation that’s way too high.”

Brooks said, “I do think Biden is going to negotiate. I think that’s just going to be the reality. And I think the people in the White House — some of the people understand that. I’ve noticed in Congress some moves to make it easier for us to get to — to solve this crisis without having it blow up. So, that’s not to say all warnings are off and that we should just relax. But I think there’s been some slow movement.”

He continued, “And so, the Republicans are wrong in that…we should have a budget negotiation over a budget, through the budget process, not through the nuclear option. But, in my view, the Republicans are right that we’ve put on a big spending binge over the last five years, probably rightly, because of COVID and other things. But our deficits are way too high right now. They’re fueling inflation that’s way too high. They’re fueling interest payments on the debts that are way too high. And I think it’s just good government to think, okay, we’ve got to cut some spending. We’ve probably got to raise some taxes. The deficits are too high. And so, the Republicans are not entirely wrong on the merits of the case.”

