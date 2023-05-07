Roland Martin: Abbott Is ‘Sick and Demented’ — GOP Needs to Be Wiped Out

Political commentator Roland Martin said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is “sick and demented’ while discussing the mass shooting Saturday in Allen, TX.

Guest host Michael Steele said, “You would think after a mass shooting like this, lawmakers in the state where it happened would take stock or work on policy changes to the secretary’s point to prevent it from happening again. But that’s not what happens in Texas. What do we do here? How do we break this cycle? It’s not like every two weeks, my friend. It’s like every other day we’re having these stories now about mass shootings.”

Martin said, “The only way to change any of this is to completely wipe out the Republican Party. Somebody has to say it. Greg Abbott, the governor, is sick and demented. He has done nothing. Lieutenant Governor Dave Patrick, the Republican leadership in the state, they literally have done nothing.”

He added, “The only way to change this is to move these people out of office. There is no other way. Yes, we’ve seen what they’ve done when it comes to voter suppression. They want to remove voting locations from college campuses. The way to counter this you have to take these people out of office and put in people who are going to pass the laws. That is the only way because it is clear they are not going to change the laws because they are so in love with guns, and so in love with the Second Amendment crowd they do not care to see bodies piled up.”

