CNN’s Begala: DeSantis Is an Unlikable ‘Klutz’ — ‘He’s Going Nowhere’

CNN contributor Paul Begala said Monday on “The Lead” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was an unlikeable “klutz” who is “going nowhere.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida – he’s been struggling with how to deal with Donald Trump, and he’s been struggling even before he became a presidential candidate. ABC News got some footage from his first gubernatorial bid – his debate prep in 2018. Desantis struggling with the issue of likability. Take a look.”

A voice off camera tells DeSantis, “I think when you walk up there, if you have a pad, you have to write in all caps at the top of the pad, ‘likable.’ I do the same thing because I have the same personality. We’re both aggressive.”

Tapper said, “It’s actually not bad advice if people don’t think you’re likable enough to remind yourself to be likable on the top of the pad.”

Begala said, “At the top of the pad I wrote handsomer. It didn’t work. I’m still ugly.”

He added, “DeSantis, he’s just not likable. He doesn’t have the performance skills of a Trump. I don’t support Trump, but golly, can he perform. Donald Trump spent more time at the business end of a camera than any politician since Reagan. He knows what to do and he knows how to preform. DeSantis, he dances like he learned at Arthur Murray, it’s like one, two, three, one, two, three. He is a klutz and a clod and he’s not at all likable. He’s going nowhere.”

