ABC’s Hostin: Shameful Someone From Our Armed Forces Became a Vigilante Causing the Death of Jordan Neely

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she was “ashamed” U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny allegedly killed Jordan Neely with a chokehold on the New York subway after Neely was screaming and acting erratically.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “My understanding is, if you go past eight seconds of the chokehold, the person is dead. Now, this marine should have known that. But maybe he made a mistake. Maybe he went too long, and this poor kid died.”

Hostin said, “Let’s put this in context. Yes, he was on the train. I ride the train. I’ve been riding the train in New York City since I was 12 years old. This is what he was doing: He was shouting that he was hungry, that he was thirsty and that he had little to live for. Hungry, thirsty, and little to live for.”

She added, “Where was the humanity of anyone who was on that train? I would have given him money. I would have tried to give him food. I would have tried to help. This was someone in need. In desperate need. I’m ashamed that someone that was part of our armed forces decided to become a vigilante and kill him. That’s how I feel about it.”

