Donny Deutsch: Something Is Wrong with People Who Still Follow ‘Animal’ Trump

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that something was wrong with people who still support former President Donald Trump.

Referring to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll in which President Donald Trump would beat President Biden in a head-to-head matchup in 2024, Deutsch said, “What do we get against this backdrop of this, Donald Trump beating Biden by seven points? What’s wrong with this country, what’s wrong with us? This is a guy is charged with rape. You’ll see three, four indictments, we see two impeachments, we see he led an insurrection and yet Republicans follow like lemmings off of a cliff. You have to start to say, and I don’t want to attach this back to the gun segment, but what’s wrong with people? What is wrong? To think this man, they still follow this charlatan, follow this animal. You throw up your hands. I don’t get it. I don’t get it.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “The people who are, again, the Evangelical conservatives who are supporting, the white Evangelicals conservatives who are supporting Donald Trump are the same people that ran around shouting bible verses during Bill Clinton’s presidency, talking about how the country was going to hell because Bill Clinton was of such poor moral character. Now, they continue to stand behind a man, let me say it again, who said in his deposition this year, in this case, that maybe it was a good thing that stars were able to rape women.”

