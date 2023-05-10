Tapper: Town Hall Audience Laughing at Trump’s Comments on E. Jean Carroll ‘Offensive’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said at his network’s town hall it was “offensive” that the audience laughed at former President Donald Trump’s comments on E. Jean Carroll.

Tapper said, “We don’t have enough time to fact check every lie he told, but he started off with the election one and, boy, he really just never let that bone go.”

Co-host Dana Bash said, “And it’s pretty clear the evidence is now out there that he is going to continue to tell that lie, not just to the audience where he has an echo chamber, conservative media, but unbiased straight down the middle media.”

Tapper said, “He praised a bunch of violent criminals in prison right now for the violent criminals in prison right now for January 6th insurrection. Talking about pardoning his. Praising them as police and firefighters. Not talking about how they were physically attacking law enforcement officers on the U.S. Capitol.”

Co-host John King said, “He is who he is and he is who he was in the sense within the first minute he told his first lie. He went on throughout the thing. One of the stunning things to see, though, in the sad laughter when he was mocking E. Jean Carroll from the audience.”

Tapper said, “Really just offensive.”

King continued, “Is the hold he has on the Republican Party. So welcome to the Trump paradox.”

