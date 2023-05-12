Cotton on Biden Admin. Reportedly Delaying Sanctions, Export Controls After Spy Balloon: They’re Like an 8th Grader with a Crush on China

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to a Reuters report that the Biden administration delayed sanctions and export controls in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon incident to avoid damaging relations between the U.S. and China by stating that the Biden administration is “like an eighth grader chasing after a crush” with China and is emboldening them. He also pointed out that the administration knew about the balloon before it became public and argued that the delay in telling the public was done to preserve Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to China.

Cotton said, “It’s like an eighth grader chasing after a crush. It’s pathetic and embarrassing, and it does nothing but embolden [the] Chinese Communists, when they think that Joe Biden and all of his administration is willing to trade away all of these concrete and needful actions for our national security just for a phone call or for a meeting. Remember, it goes back to the very beginning of our administration when Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan went to Alaska and met with their Chinese counterparts and got berated with BLM, left-wing talking points and just took it. Or, look back to the balloon incident itself…the Biden administration knew…days before it was revealed, and it was only revealed when some ranchers and a photographer in Montana discovered it. Why the delay? Because they were trying to preserve Tony Blinken’s trip to China just a couple of days later. Look, there’s nothing wrong with sitting down with your adversaries. Ronald Reagan did it a lot with Mikhail Gorbachev in his second term once he had established the strength and credibility to make it clear that we expected outcomes from those talks, not just sitting down to talk for the sake of talking.”

