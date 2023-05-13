Brooks: There Is Not a Sense We’re Controlling Border

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that there is currently not a sense among the American people that the border is being controlled and that the Biden administration has pivoted its immigration position toward the middle and away from the left.

Brooks said, “I’m really — you look at what’s happened in Europe, around the world, and in this country, Donald Trump would not have been president without chaos at the border, in my view. And the far-right people across Europe would not be doing so well politically without chaos at the border. So, it doesn’t matter what level we have. I have preferences at a level, but, mostly, Americans need to have a sense that somebody’s controlling this thing, and, right now, they don’t have that sense.”

Later, he stated that “the Biden administration, I think, is shifting toward a more mainstream position. You remember that Democratic presidential primary debate in 2020, when, should we decriminalize the border? And all those hands went up, but not Biden’s. But that was a moment when the party was really not in the mainstream, because people want immigration, but they also want some control.”

