Hutchinson: Trump Will Use Durham Report to ‘Undermine All of Law Enforcement’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Monday on FNC’s “Your World” that former President Donald Trump will use special counsel John Durham’s probe to “undermine all of law enforcement.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “This comes at a time when the former president himself was hoping that the Durham report would turn the world upside down so to speak. As damning as it is, outside of a low-level ranking FBI agent cited for lying, that’s it. That is the whole kit and caboodle right there.”

Hutchinson said, “Well agencies make errors and the FBI has done that.”

He added, “The problem is what we’ll see is that Donald Trump will use this as a means to undermine all of law enforcement. Use it as a means to undermine our institutions are so important in our justice system. For example, the trial last week in New York City rendered a verdict in our justice system that is the envy of the world, and yet we don’t want a criticism of that undermine the respect that we have for our civil justice system, our criminal justice system. That’s what you can expect from Donald Trump rather than serious reform and a serious effort.”

