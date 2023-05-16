Fmr. Biden Adviser: Biden Needs a Plan to Fix the ‘Very Negative’ Trend on Nuclear Threats

During portions of an interview with NPR aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Morning Edition,” Jon Wolfsthal, who was Special Adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden for Nuclear Security and Nonproliferation and Senior Director for Arms Control and Nonproliferation at the National Security Council during the Obama administration, argued that the tide on nuclear threats “has been very negative” and President Joe Biden needs to give a clear policy to fix the problem.

NPR White House Correspondent Scott Detrow stated that “nuclear tension is higher than at any point since the end of the Cold War.”

He then played a clip of Wolfsthal saying, “The invasion by Russia of Ukraine and nuclear threats to back it up, ongoing testing of missile capabilities by North Korea, the growth of China’s arsenal.”

Later in the segment, Detrow stated, “Regardless of where and when it happens, Jon Wolfsthal says Biden does need to lay out a clear policy — and soon — on how to deescalate all the growing nuclear threats the world is facing.”

In the clip that was played next, Wolfsthal stated, “What is the policy that’s going to tie these different pieces together on China, on Russia, on North Korea, on Iran, on our own nuclear arsenal? And how are we going to try to turn the tide? Which I think most objective people would recognize has been very negative.”

