Pence: Trump Medicare and Social Security ‘Policy Is Identical to Joe Biden’s’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that former President Donald Trump’s pledge to not cut Medicare and Social Security if he is elected president is the same policy on entitlements as President Joe Biden.

Host Larry Kudlow said, “You noted that President Trump was a big spender. You disagree with him on entitlements. You say we’ve gotta tackle Medicare. We’re gonna have to tackle Social Security. What were you getting at?”

Pence said, “Look, our administration could’ve done a better job controlling domestic spending. I fully supported what we did in rebuilding our military after years of budget cutbacks. I supported emergency relief during COVID for families and for businesses that propped up our economy. But between there, Larry, we could have done better. And most important of all, we could’ve begun a national debate for dealing with the real driver of our national debt which is 70% of our federal budget as you know, which is entitlements.”

He added, “Sadly, my former running mate’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s, and other Republicans are walking away from a commitment to entitlement reform. I think we’ve gotta be honest with the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN