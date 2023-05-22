NAACP’s Johnson: Travel Advisory Is to Highlight ‘How Harmful’ DeSantis Would Be As President

NAACP president Derrick Johnson said Monday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that his organization issued a formal advisory against traveling to Florida to warn “how harmful” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would be as president.

Johnson said, “It was important for the NAACP and other organizations to speak for individuals who are under attack. We have a large membership base in the state of Florida who feel besieged upon. Unfortunately, the governor is using his platform to advance some of the most regressive racist policies in his attempt to become the president of the United States.”

Cabrera said, “But Florida isn’t alone in passing controversial legislation. Texas, for example, passed a law restricting Critical Race Theory. There have been book bans in several states. Several states restricted voting rights. Why is the NAACP focusing specifically on Florida?”

Johnson said, “You have an individual leaning towards running for the presidency, and the nation must be aware and be cautious that. If we decide to move in this direction, it would take us backwards to the Trump years and to the 1950s. This is for individuals across the country to be clearly aware of how harmful this individual would be if, in fact, he occupied the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN