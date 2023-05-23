Clyburn: Biden Has ‘Authority To Use’ 14th Amendment to End Debt Ceiling Stalemate

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that President Joe Biden can invoke the 14th Amendment to end the debt ceiling stalemate if necessary.

Clyburn said, “I don’t know how long it’s going to take. I think that we all recognize that Janet Yellen made it very clear to us that something needs to be done by June 1st. I think it will get done.”

He continued, “What I am saying is I think we ought to stop playing chicken and recognize the realities. 51-49, Republicans in the House, 51-49, Democrats in the Senate. Whatever we do must pass both houses. I think that that’s the way we ought to be approaching this.”

Clyburn added, “The President has made it very clear that he would like to have a bipartisan resolution of this. He says that knowing full well, as I do, that the 14th Amendment is still there and as president of the United States, he has some authority to use it, but he would rather not. He would rather have a bipartisan resolution as it has always been. And that’s what we ought to be doing here at this particular junction.”

