GOP Rep. Roy: We Can Raise Revenue Dems Say They Want by Axing Green Subsidies

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “America Decides,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that if Democrats want to increase revenue as part of a package to raise the debt ceiling, they should stop green subsidies for big companies.

Roy said, “[W]e’re trying to get out of…the regulatory morass and the tax subsidies that are going to basically pick winners and losers and make it to where our strongest asset, American energy, is getting destroyed so that we can chase this pipe dream of unicorn energy while empowering China and empowering our enemies instead of making sure that America is strong and prosperous. So, if you want a strong economy, get American energy going again instead of subsidizing billion-dollar corporations and wealthy Americans at the expense of the hardworking American family.”

He added, “Nothing’s perfect, I get it, happy to talk to my Democratic colleagues if they’re ever actually serious about fiscal restraint. But they’re not. They just want to talk about supposedly raising taxes. You know what…if you want tax revenue? Stop giving away tax subsidies to billion-dollar corporations. We could do that tomorrow. Let’s come together on a bipartisan basis and stop the subsidization of the rich at the expense of hardworking families.”

