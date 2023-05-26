Moulton: ‘We’re Waiting Until the Very Last Minute’ on Debt Limit Due to GOP, We Were Ready to Support Clean Raise We Wanted

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that we shouldn’t be in the current crisis over raising the debt ceiling to begin with and “Democrats from the beginning have stood ready to end it” because they pushed for and have put forward a discharge petition for the clean debt ceiling increase without any fiscal changes that President Joe Biden and Democrats wanted at the outset.

Moulton said, “We should not be in this crisis to begin with, but Democrats from the beginning have stood ready to end it. That’s why we raised the debt ceiling three times under President Trump. We didn’t like Trump. We didn’t like his policies. We didn’t like his massive tax cut that’s contributed substantially to the deficit that we have today, but we raised the debt ceiling because that’s the right thing to do for the country. So, I signed a discharge petition with every other House Democrat that would put forward a clean raise of the debt ceiling bill. We just need five Republicans to sign on that. That could happen tonight, and I’d be on the first plane back to Washington.”

He added that Republicans are “why we’re waiting until the very last minute to get it done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett