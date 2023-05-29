Clyburn: I Felt I Had to Help Pass Debt Bill After OMB Director Endorsed It

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said that he “felt that it was incumbent upon me to do what I can” to pass the debt limit agreement after OMB Director Shalanda Young said she approved of the deal.

Clyburn said he supports the deal because he recognizes “that there are a lot of things at play here. Number one, the full faith and credit of the United States of America is at stake, and we’ve got to keep that protected. Number two, we’re governing, and when you have two parties — as I’ve said before — 51% of the House is under Republican control, 51% of the Senate is under Democratic control. That means that we’ve got to find compromise. And I think that we found a very good compromise. I spoke throughout this process with the president and with Shalanda Young. I’ve never met anyone in government more competent for her work or more compassionate for her cause, and I think that when I saw her giving a big thumb’s up on this deal, I felt that it was incumbent upon me to do what I can to help get it across the finish line.”

He added that the bill expands assistance to veterans and homeless people, protects Medicaid, and protects things that President Biden has done.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett