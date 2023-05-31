Mace: McCarthy Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Not a Win for the American People’

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the debt limit bill House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) negotiated with the Biden administration was “not a win for the American people.”

Mace said, “I’ll be voting no tonight because my vote is with the American people.”

She continued, “This is not a win for the American people. Republicans got nothing for this. In fact, the debt ceiling bill doesn’t have an actual limit on the debt ceiling. We’ll be signing into law making it plain that the COVID levels, the highest spending level in this country, we’re signing that into law to say it’s baseline spending going forward. The work requirements you mentioned, I found out it expands government welfare, it does not shrink it. The IRS stuff is $1.4 billion, that’s nothing.”

She added, “I read this bill. I read it multiple times. It’s not the spending cut bill we were promised or that is being told that’s the truth right now. I’m here to set the record straight. This is not a win for the American people. It’s going to add $4 trillion of debt. This will be an enormous problem and make inflation worse. Long term we’ll have problems trying to reign back this out of control spending.”

Mace added, “I thought we needed a more conservative bill come out of the House. When you’re negotiating, you have to give up concessions. This is nothing. Progressives got every one of their projects funded. It takes one person to waive authority to advance Biden’s progressive agenda. We didn’t get anything out of this. We’re setting into law record high levels of spending. Even President Biden said COVID is over. There’s no reason to be spending at levels this high.”

