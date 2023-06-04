Buck: Multiple Investigations, Civil Lawsuits Give Trump ‘Credibility’ on Witch-Hunt Claims

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the multiple investigations and civil lawsuits that have been brought against former President Donald Trump give his claims of unfair prosecution “credibility.”

On reports about Trump discussing a classified document about Iran, Buck said, “As a former prosecutor for 25 years, I think it goes beyond just irresponsible. I don’t know if anybody has located the document or if there’s a copy of the document somewhere that can show just what kind of information and classification that that document had. And I don’t know if anybody saw the document. I know he was waving some paper, but I don’t know if anybody saw a document with a stamp on it. It wouldn’t be the first time that President Trump has talked about things, and he may have been illustrating something, but it depends what the testimony is as to how severe this is for his criminal case.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Would Republicans be better off with a candidate who is not facing multiple criminal investigations?”

Buck said, “You know, it’s interesting. I think that the multiple investigations and civil lawsuits that have been brought almost give this presidential candidate and former president credibility. He keeps saying that the world is against him because he’s trying to make these changes.”

