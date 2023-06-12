DeSantis: My DOJ Will Go After DEI-Based Discrimination by Government, Academia, Corporations

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” 2024 presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that if he’s elected, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division will have “no tolerance for discrimination of all kinds, regardless of whether you’re in the majority or the minority.” And will examine how “corporate America, government, academia…are wielding things like DEI in a discriminatory manner against other people.”

DeSantis stated, “[W]e’re also going to refocus functions of things like federal law enforcement. They should not be doing things like policing speech on social media or trying to crack down on so-called misinformation. They should focus on the rising crime in urban areas. They should focus on the CCP’s influence in our society, the drug cartels, which are killing tens of thousands of Americans, human trafficking. All these things that are really the core functions, we need to reorient the federal law enforcement on doing that. But I do think — and then taking some of these agencies and making sure they’re actually doing the things that we would want. So, for example, like the Civil Rights Division, our Civil Rights Division in Justice will do all discrimination. Yes, of course, you don’t discriminate against a racial minority, but you also have to look at corporate America, government, academia, how they are wielding things like DEI in a discriminatory manner against other people. And so, we will say no tolerance for discrimination of all kinds, regardless of whether you’re in the majority or the minority.”

