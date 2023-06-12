Haley: Trump ‘Incredibly Reckless’ with National Security if Charges Are True

Republican presidential candidate and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Monday on FNC’s “The Story” that if the federal charges against President Donald Trump are true he “was incredibly reckless with our national security.”

Discussing Trump, anchor Martha MacCallum said, “He’s facing this indictment tomorrow. Obviously, these are serious, serious accusations and a situation that he finds himself in. What’s your reaction to what’s going on and what we’re gonna see play out tomorrow? What do you say to voters about how they should look at this?”

Haley said, “Two things can be true at the same time. One, the DOJ and FBI have lost all credibility with the American people. And getting rid of just senior management isn’t gonna be enough to fix this. This is gonna take a complete overhaul and we have to do that.”

She added, “Two, the second thing can also be true. If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security. More than that, I’m a military spouse. My husband’s about to deploy this weekend. This puts all of our military men and women in danger if you’re going to talk about what our military is capable of or how we would about invading or doing something with one of our enemies. And if that’s the case, it’s reckless, it’s frustrating, and it causes problems.”

