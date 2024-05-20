Alabama: Illegal Alien, Freed into U.S., Charged with Murdering 19-Year-Old Adam Luker

An illegal alien, released into the United States, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Adam Luker in a drunk driving crash in Mobile County, Alabama.

Antonio Antonio Rodas, a 29-year-old illegal alien, was arrested on May 8 and charged with murdering Luker.

According to Mobile County prosecutors, on April 28, Rodas was drunk driving at three times the legal limit and going 88 mph when he ran through a red light and crashed into Luker, who had the green light and was turning at the intersection.

More than a week after the crash, on May 6, Luker died from his injuries. A GoFundMe page has been created to help Luker’s family. Luker graduated from Mary G. Montgomery High School in May 2023.

At the scene of the crash, investigators said Rodas’s vehicle was filled with opened alcohol containers and smelled of alcohol. Before police could arrest Rodas, he sought to flee the U.S. to South America but was ultimately stopped from doing so and taken into Mobile County custody.

An extensive report from Brendan Kirby at FOX10 News revealed that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency knew Rodas for nearly six years before the crash that killed Luker.

An ICE official confirmed to FOX10 News that Rodas first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Hidalgo, Texas, in December 2018. Rather than remaining detained or being removed, Rodas was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court at a later date and released into the U.S. interior, where he resettled in Mobile County.

In 2021, Rodas was arrested and charged in Mobile County for drunk driving. In this case, Rodas drove his car into a utility pole while driving drunk.

ICE officials were aware of Rodas’s arrest but did not take him into custody due to a policy that President Joe Biden’s administration imposed that does not consider arrests for driving under the influence to be grounds for deportation.

“Most people would consider that kind of a DUI to be something serious that’s a threat to public safety, but, under the Biden-Mayorkas priorities, he would not have been somebody that ICE would have been allowed to go after at that point in time,” Center for Immigration Studies Director of Policy Jessica Vaughan told FOX10 News.

In 2022, Rodas pleaded guilty to the drunk driving charge and was sentenced to 180 days in prison and court-ordered supervision once released on probation. Once serving his prison sentence, Rodas eventually stopped following the court-ordered supervision guidelines and did not follow any of the terms for his release.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that the organization in charge of the probationary supervision never asked his office to revoke Rodas’s probation for failing to comply.

An attorney for Luker’s family said the federal government should have deported Rodas long before their loved one lost his life.

“If that had been the case, then this would have never happened,” their attorney said. “You know, the federal government has access to all of the, you know, information about arrests and that kind of thing.”

In a separate case in Maryland, the Angel Family of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton is suing the federal government for $100 million for releasing an illegal alien MS-13 Gang member into the U.S. interior who is accused of brutally murdering and raping the young woman.

