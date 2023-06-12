Scarborough: GOP Base Narrowed Down to ‘Insurrectionists, Weirdos, and Freaks’

On Monday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on his show “Morning Joe” that the Republican Party base had been narrowed down to “insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “This is their chance to finally get away from this unbelievably undemocratic person.”

Scarborough said, “Why would they? They didn’t after January 6, he literally inspired a riot, and they didn’t move away from him. I saw the CBS poll yesterday that a lot of people freaking out. ‘Oh the Republicans.’ Well what do you expect? This is what they did after January 6.”

He continued, “One poll showed the core of the Republican Party, who are going to vote in the primaries, how many people think that stealing nuclear secrets is bad, among the core, only 36%? Hold on, which means, I’m not great at math, but that means 64% of Donald Trump’s Republican Party, they don’t think it’s a bad thing to steal nuclear secrets, 64%. Hey, good luck with that, party. Good luck with that. I have a couple of Whigs that would like to talk to you.”

He added, “This is what I have been saying until I’m blue in the face since 2017. You keep narrowing down your base until you have insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks. And that’s where we are.”

Scarborough concluded, “People who actually give a damn about a president of the United States who steals nuclear secrets and then lies about it to the FBI when the FBI tries to retrieve nuclear secrets, 80%. That is us. We are the majority, and we will stay the majority as long as the insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks continue to say it’s OK for Donald Trump to do whatever he wants to do.”

