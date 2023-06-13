MSNBC’s Wallace: Republican Positions on Rule of Law ‘Absolute Goat Rodeo’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that Republican lawmakers’ different positions on the rule of law pertaining to former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment were an “absolute goat rodeo.”

Wallace said, “Over on Earth-Two where J.D Vance lives, they’ve taken Trump’s call for war and retribution literally and J.D. Vance called for war and retribution on the DOJ today by saying he will as a U.S. senator block all appointments to the U.S. Justice Department.”

She added, “Mitch McConnell didn’t say anything in defense of the rule of law, he didn’t come down on its side even though he oddly referred Donald Trump criminally for this process for his crimes on January 6th. On the documents he took a pass. I wonder if you can describe the absolute goat rodeo that is the Republican positions when it comes to the rule of law in America today.”

Politico correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan said, “It’s pretty simple, it’s just a circling of the wagons, almost a knee-jerk reaction from the substantial majority of Republicans, particularly the House Republican conference which is just so overwhelmingly devoted to Donald Trump and trying to meet whatever needs they believe he has. The fact of the indictment frankly we’re never going to meaningfully effect the way a significant percentage of these House Republicans view Trump.”

