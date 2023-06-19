FNC’s Hume: Trump’s Explanations for Why He Took Documents ‘Verge on Incoherent’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Monday on FNC’s “Special Report” that former President Donald Trump’s explanation for why he took government documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate “verge on incoherent.”

During an interview with anchor Bret Baier, Trump said, “That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or made up, but that was not a document. I didn’t have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories. Magazine stories and articles.”

After the interview aired, Hume said, “His answers on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent. He seemed to be saying that the documents were really his and that he didn’t give them back when he was requested to do when they were subpoenaed because, you know, he wasn’t ready to because he sorted them and separated the classified information or whatever from his golf shirts or whatever he was saying. It was not altogether clear what he was saying.”

He added, “But he seemed to believe that documents were his, that he had declassified them. Evidence to the contrary. And therefore, he, you know, he could do whatever he wanted with them, which I don’t think it’s going to hold up in court.”

