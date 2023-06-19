Ron Johnson: Trump Prosecution a ‘Travesty’ — ‘The Third Presidential Election that Federal Law Enforcement Will Have Interfered In’

During an appearance on syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt’s program, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized the Department of Justice’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The Wisconsin Republican called it a “travesty” and said it never should have happened. He also noted it was the third-consecutive presidential election that federal law enforcement has “interfered in.”

“Mr. Johnson, let’s begin with the federal indictment of the former president,” Hewitt said. “What was your reaction?”

“Well, it never should have happened,” Johnson replied. “You know, this dispute between presidential records should have been handled civilly through the Presidential Records Act, which means the SWAT raid on the Trump residence, highly-secured, let’s face it, being guarded by Secret Service, never should have happened, so they never would have had, you know, whatever evidence they accumulated to put into an indictment. So it just never should have happened. It’s a travesty. It’s the third presidential election that federal law enforcement will have interfered in. And they’re interfering in it to a great extent, you know, far more so than anything Russia or China could ever hope to accomplish.”

Johnson pleaded for more whistleblowers to come forward.

“Well, again, it starts with exposing the truth,” he replied when asked how he would clean up the Justice Department and the FBI. “We need more whistleblowers. We need a lot more whistleblowers. We’ll probably need a president that is willing to terminate individuals. But you know, from my standpoint, I think Congressional committee hearings, you know, and again, had we won the majority, I’d be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. I’d have strong subpoena power. We’d be uncovering all these things and holding high profile hearings to let the American public know exactly what is going on here. And again, the evidence is accumulating, but the mainstream media won’t talk about it. And of course, in the House, those are, unfortunately, Democrats aren’t helping. They’re doing everything they can to frustrate Jim Jordan and James Comer’s efforts to exposing this as well. But again, the agencies are the biggest roadblock. They are, in my mind, they are obstructing justice.”

